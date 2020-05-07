TODAY |

Meghan Markle marks Archie's first birthday with cute storytime video

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Archie Mountbatten Windsor celebrated his first birthday with a book read to him by his mum.

Teaming up with Save the Children UK, Archie celebrated his first birthday by reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ Source: Associated Press

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex marked her son’s special day with a reading of the children’s book ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ as father Harry could be heard giggling in the background.

The trio, teamed up with the charity Save the Children UK who posted their video online to encourage followers to donate to a number of causes aimed at helping young people.

Senior members of the British royal family all sent their best wishes too.

Archie is the Queen’s eighth great-grandchild.

World
Daniel Faitaua
Royalty
