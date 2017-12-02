 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement

share

Source:

Associated Press

Chanting "Harry, Harry!" and "Meghan, Meghan!" hundreds of people lined the streets of a central English city overnight to welcome Britain's Prince Harry and his American fiancee, actress Meghan Markle.

The couple's visit to Nottingham was their first official commitment since they announced their engagement on Tuesday.

The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.
Source: Associated Press

They plan to tour Britain over the next six months to give Markle an opportunity to learn about the country before their May wedding in the chapel at Windsor Castle.

Markle smiled and looked confident as she basked in the adoration of a crowd that had waited for hours in the cold to catch a passing glimpse of the couple.

Dozens waved British and American flags.

A few were lucky enough to see the engagement ring up close as Markle shook hands. But the ring was old news for British commentators, who instead focused on her handbag — a Strathberry tri-color leather tote designed in Scotland and handcrafted in Spain.

The couple travelled to the east Midlands in England to visit to a youth project and to raise AIDS awareness.

Their fans followed, including Irene Hardman, 81, who brought a gift bag with fridge magnets and candy for Markle.

Hardman wept with joy after handing the bag to the bride-to-be.

"I cried — she's wonderful, and it's fantastic," Hardman said. "They're so genuine."

The trip was Prince Harry's third to Nottingham since October 2016. The prince has long championed AIDS charities, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Holly Burdett, who is originally from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, but now lives in Sydney, Australia, returned home on the "gamble" that the couple would announce their engagement while she was there.

"I always thought I'd marry Harry, but you can't win them all," Burdett joked. "As long as they're happy, that's all that matters."

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

00:36
Australia's tourism minister says Harry and his pals could do a helicopter tour of pubs, or go jet-packing.

Grab your flip-flops! Australia offers to host Prince Harry's stag-do
02:20
The marriage month and venue were announced this morning.

Watch: Meghan Markle's former professor gives his verdict on her engagement to Prince Harry

04:43
It was a wide-ranging and often revealing discussion.

Prince Harry and fiancé Meghan Markle open up in first joint TV interview

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
After a perfect opening day, New Zealand were sent packing 14-12.

Black Ferns Sevens dumped out of World Series opener by flying USA

00:21
2
The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.

'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

3
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

00:59
4
The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement


00:29
5
Webber scored a crucial try in the second spell as NZ edged Argentina 21-19 at the Dubai Sevens.

NZ Sevens star Joe Webber bamboozles Argentinian defenders with electrifying footwork

00:59
The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement

The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.


03:59
A Tauranga counsellor says parents need to wake up to the fact that devices have changed everything.

When should you have the 'birds and bees' talk to children in this digital age?

A Tauranga counsellor says the answer may be "horrifying" to some parents.

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of "petcoke," with the largest share being shipped to India in recent years. The high-carbon, high-sulfur fuel is dirtier than coal, and has been burned unregulated in Indian factories and power plants, contributing to that nation's already-high air pollution levels. (DroneBase via AP)

'We're choking to death already' - US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India

"We should not become the dust bin of the rest of the world," said a pollution authority member.

Ripe apricots on a tree branch

Hot weather brings early Otago apricot harvest

A ridge of high pressure over much of NZ during the second half of November caused near-record or record dryness.

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 