Meghan Markle complained to broadcaster over Piers Morgan's comments on her mental health

Source:  1 NEWS

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, made a complaint to broadcaster ITV over host Piers Morgan's comments about her mental health, according to media reports.

The controversial host stormed off set yesterday after he was criticised for his comments about her mental health. Source: Breakfast

Morgan left Good Morning Britain, dramatically storming off set yesterday, after he was criicised by co-hosts for persistently doubting Meghan was telling the truth about feeling suicidal. 

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan sat down with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview which aired in New Zealand on Tuesday night.

Morgan was having a heated discussion about Markle with co-presenter Alex Beresford. Source: ITV

Morgan's network received more than 41,000 complaints.

In a statement yesterday morning, ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The controversial British media personality has once again taken aim at the Duchess of Sussex. Source: Reuters

Morgan has stuck by his comments.

"Don't believe almost anything that comes out of [Meghan's] mouth and I think the damage is done to the British monarchy and the Queen and to the time of Prince Philip, who's lying in hospital, is enormous and frankly insensible," he told reporters. 

The Good Morning Britain host says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made “a striking blow for diversity and feminism”. Source: Breakfast

He's rumoured to be joining an upcoming network. 

His comments came after her recent trip to Wimbledon with a security detail.

