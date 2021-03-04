TODAY |

Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods' in Oprah interview

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
The royal rift appears to be widening after the Duchess of Sussex accused Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Prince Harry in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle claims the allegations are an attack on her character. Source: 1 NEWS

Filmed two weeks ago, American television network CBS released another 30 second teaser clip, the day after the Palace said it had launched an inquiry into allegations Meghan bullied former royal staff.

In the clip Winfrey asks the duchess: “How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?”

“I don’t know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” Meghan replies.

“If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean… there is a lot that has been lost already,” she added

The interview, set to air in the US on Sunday, is expected to detail Harry and Meghan’s short period as working royals together before they stepped down for a life in the US.

