Meghan, Harry release photo of baby Archie's feet for US Mother's Day

Associated Press
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby's feet to mark Meghan's first Mother's Day as a mum.

The image posted on Instagram showed Meghan's hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: "Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

The post also included lines from a poem called "Lands" by Nayyirah Waheed: "my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived."

Mother's Day was celebrated Sunday in New Zealand, the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain's Mother's Day was on March 31 this year.

In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghanâs first Motherâs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)
Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in a touching Mother's Day Instagram post. Source: SussexRoyal/Instagram
