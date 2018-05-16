 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meghan and Harry have been 'closely involved' in designing blooms, says floral designer

share

Source:

Associated Press

The London florist selected by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to design the blooms for their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel says the royal couple have been "very, very closely involved."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s florist say the royal couple have been “closely involved” in the design process.
Source: Associated Press

"A lot of the ideas have come directly from them," Philippa Craddock said today. She described the design process as "highly collaborative" and "very organic".

Craddock said silver birch and English oak from nearby Windsor Great Park will be a part of the greenery adorning the scenery.

John Anderson, keeper of the park gardens, said the whole team was "excited and privileged" to be involved and working very hard.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing.

Source: Associated Press

Windsor Great Park is one of the open spaces owned by Britain's monarch. William the Conqueror hunted there in the 11th century when the park was a forest. Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, holds the title of park ranger.

Roses, peonies and foxgloves also will be in the arrangements.

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims of prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," the complainants said on a Facebook community page.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

00:38
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

The individual in the footage reportedly called out to the person that their name was "Jake".

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

Online shoppers warned over 'buy now, pay later' options

Three thousand NZ retailers offer the service, where for as little as $5, goods are delivered to your door immediately, but paid off over months.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 