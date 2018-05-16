Meghan and Harry have been 'closely involved' in designing blooms, says floral designer

The London florist selected by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to design the blooms for their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel says the royal couple have been "very, very closely involved."

"A lot of the ideas have come directly from them," Philippa Craddock said today. She described the design process as "highly collaborative" and "very organic".

Craddock said silver birch and English oak from nearby Windsor Great Park will be a part of the greenery adorning the scenery.

John Anderson, keeper of the park gardens, said the whole team was "excited and privileged" to be involved and working very hard.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry laughing. Source: Associated Press

Windsor Great Park is one of the open spaces owned by Britain's monarch. William the Conqueror hunted there in the 11th century when the park was a forest. Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, holds the title of park ranger.