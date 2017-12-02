 

Megan Markle joins Prince Harry for the couple's first royal engagement

Associated Press

The newly engaged couple plan to tour Britain over the next six months before their wedding in May.
The footage was captured as the station passed over China, Korea and Japan.

Watch: Lightning strikes Earth in amazing NASA timelapse footage

The man who threw the punch, Barry Robert Baker Jr, has been sentenced in Pennsylvania to three to six years in prison.

'You are a predator' - US judge eviscerates 'bully' who sucker-punched man with cerebral palsy

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

Opinion: Dame Susan Devoy and Winston Peters story - 'embarrassment to professional journalism'

1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright brings us the latest from another fascinating few days on planet Trump.

Former Trump adviser Flynn to plead guilty to lying to FBI

The pair were captured on camera joking and laughing together following their BBC interview.

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle make first official joint tour

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of "petcoke," with the largest share being shipped to India in recent years. The high-carbon, high-sulfur fuel is dirtier than coal, and has been burned unregulated in Indian factories and power plants, contributing to that nation's already-high air pollution levels. (DroneBase via AP)

'We're choking to death already' - US exporting dirty fuel to already pollution-choked India

"We should not become the dust bin of the rest of the world," said a pollution authority member.

Ripe apricots on a tree branch

Hot weather brings early Otago apricot harvest

A ridge of high pressure over much of NZ during the second half of November caused near-record or record dryness.

No charges over death of Auckland swimmer struck by boat

Teacher Leslie Gelberger, a Canadian, died after being struck by a boat near North Head in April.

01:46
Iwi bosses have been meeting this week in Wellington.

Labour tells iwi leaders they're not doing their job properly signalling it's time to steer a new course

Labour ministers warned the priorities now are to reduce poverty and address climate change.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
