Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1B US as drawing nears

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion US (1.5 billion NZD), as the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. lottery history gets even bigger.

Mega Millions lottery tickets Source: Associated Press

Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing. The prize climbed from $970 million.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won $543 million.

The $1 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be $565 million.