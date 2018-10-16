 

Mega Millions jackpot now $1.3 billion, second largest in US history

The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $US868 million ($NZ1.318 billion) after a draw Tuesday night (today NZT) turned up no winners.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $US667 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in US history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $US1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands.

