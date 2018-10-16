Mega Millions jackpot in US reaches $1.5b NZD as drawing nears

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion US (1.5 billion NZD), as the second-largest lottery prize in US lottery history gets even bigger.
Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing.
Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.
The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won NZ $824 million.
The $1.5 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be NZ $858 million.
Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be NZ $2.4 billion, tying the largest US lottery prize.