Mega Millions jackpot in US reaches $1.5b NZD as drawing nears

Associated Press
World

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1 billion US (1.5 billion NZD), as the second-largest lottery prize in US lottery history gets even bigger.

Mega Millions lottery tickets
Mega Millions lottery tickets Source: Associated Press

Lottery officials increased the grand prize just hours ahead of the Friday night drawing.

Although the jackpot keeps increasing, the odds of winning remain stuck at a miserable one in 302.5 million.

The prize has grown so large because no one has hit the jackpot since July 24, when a group in California won NZ $824 million.

The $1.5 billion prize refers to the annuity option. Most winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be NZ $858 million.

Officials say that if there isn't a winner, the prize for Tuesday night's drawing would be NZ $2.4 billion, tying the largest US lottery prize.

