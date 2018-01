Meet the US twins born minutes apart but in two different years

A set of twins were delivered on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day at Delano Regional Medical Centre in California.

The boy was born at 11:58 PM on December 31 (local time) and his twin sister was the first baby born in 2018 by C-section at 12:16 AM January 1 (local time).

Baby Joaquin Ontiveros was born at 11:58 p.m. on December 31, 2017, weighing 2.5 kg.