 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meet planet earth’s chief alien hunter

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Many scientists believe there’s probably life in some form far away from our world.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

02:27
2
Forecaster Georgina Griffiths says July could be "rough" after frosty start to winter.

'Extremely cold temperatures for June', says MetService, but the worst is yet to come

01:43
3
Funding for the multi-use arena has been brought forward by two years.

'It's a rugby stadium but it's more than that' – Christchurch buzzing over new arena

4
Nurse hospital generic

Auckland nurse's registration cancelled after 'relentless harassment'

00:47
5
Commonwealth Youth Ambassador Prince Harry said the young leaders are "the hope and optimism the world needs".

Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan join Queen at Young Leaders Awards ceremony

02:46
The accident near Waverley is the most deadly crash in New Zealand in more than a decade.

'We just heard a noise like boomph' - Residents saw steam coming from car after Taranaki crash in which six people died

A local couple say there was no screech of brakes before the crash near Waverley that killed six people.

00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

New video shows the scene of South Taranaki crash which left six people dead

The incident occurred on State Highway 3 in Waverley, near Whanganui, this morning.

01:18
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Freezing as far north as Auckland, with some more frosty weather to come

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


00:30
A newborn baby was among those killed in the deadly accident before noon today.

Newborn baby among six people killed in Taranaki crash, eight-year-old girl and woman both critically injured

There were four people in each vehicle when they collided head-on near Waverley race course.


02:55
Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.

World Cup Chat: Hola, me llamo Jack Tame – all aboard the Messi express

Super-sub Jack Tame fills in for Chris Chang, as TVNZ's experts look at Argentina's great escape.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 