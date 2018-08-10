 

Meet the newest US citizens: Melania Trump's parents

Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both in their 70s, took the citizenship oath at a special, private ceremony in New York City.

The Slovenian immigrants, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the US as permanent residents.

The Knavses slipped in and out of a side entrance at a Manhattan federal building flanked by Department of Homeland Security police.

They said little other than Viktor telling a reporter "thank you" when she asked how they felt about becoming Americans.

The couple's lawyer said they had "travailed a wonderful journey."

Lawyer Michael Wildes said the Knavses applied for citizenship on their own and didn't get any special treatment.

He wouldn't say who sponsored their green cards.

"This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today," Wildes said.

Amid a bitter debate over immigration — particularly the Trump administration's separation of children from families crossing the border illegally — Wildes said the Knavses' attaining citizenship was "an example of it going right."

Melania Trump, who has been vacationing with her husband in Bedminster, New Jersey, did not accompany her parents.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, declined to comment. She said the first lady's parents "are not part of the administration and deserve privacy."

President Donald Trump in January proposed ending most family-based immigration and replacing it with a skills-based system.

The Republican president also called for eliminating a visa lottery program for people from countries under-represented in the US.

Trump's plan, which Congress has resisted, would limit immigrants like his wife to sponsoring only their spouses and underage children to join them in the US, not their parents, adult children or siblings.

Experts estimate those measures would cut legal immigration into the US nearly in half.

Wildes wouldn't say how long the Knavses have lived in the US Under the law, permanent residents must live in the country for at least five years before applying for citizenship.

The Knavses' citizenship ceremony was kept hush-hush at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building. Security guards and US.

Citizenship and Immigration Services workers in offices adorned with President Trump's portrait said they were unaware of anyone being sworn in there on today.

New citizens are normally minted on Fridays (US local time), they said, and often the ceremonies are held at the federal courthouse across the street.

The Knavses raised Melania, born Melanija, in the rural industrial town of Sevnica while Slovenia was under Communist rule.

She attended high school in the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, and changed her name to Melania Knauss when she started modeling.

She settled in New York in 1996 and met Trump two years later. They married in 2005.

Viktor Knavs is 74, two years older than his son-in-law. Amalija is 73.

Trump hasn't commented or tweeted about his in-laws' newfound citizenship.

Around the same time the Knavses were completing the ceremony, he was tweeting his rage about the ongoing Russia probe ("an illegally brought Rigged Witch Hunt") and his excitement about plans for a sixth branch of the military ("Space Force all the way!").

Viktor and Amalija Knavs listen as their attorney makes a statement in New York, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens. A lawyer for the Knavs says the Slovenian couple took the citizenship oath on Thursday in New York City. They had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Viktor and Amalija Knavs listen as their attorney makes a statement in New York, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. First lady Melania Trump's parents have been sworn in as U.S. citizens. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
The prime minister of Greece pledged today to overhaul the national disaster response agency as authorities publicly named the people killed by the country's deadliest forest fire in decades — victims whose ages ranged from 6 months to 95 years.

The list, which included four families, was longer than it would have been a day earlier.

A 78-year-old woman died today of injuries from the July 23 fire, bringing the death toll to 93.

Greece is beginning three days of official mourning following the deaths of at least 74 people. Source: Breakfast

Most were Greek, but there were also two Polish citizens, a man from Ireland and a man from Belgium.

The fire "deeply wounded all of us," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said. "But we have a duty to take a deep and careful look at everything that happened, to learn and to correct possible lapses."

The woman who died today was the 10th person to have died in a hospital from injuries sustained in the fire.

Another 34 people remain hospitalised, six in intensive care.

The monster infernos have killed at least 74 people. Source: 1 NEWS

More than half of the dead were over 60, the government's list revealed, and included grandparents who perished with their grandchildren.

The victims also included five members of the same family — a 39-year-old chef, his wife, 38, their two children, ages 4 and 7, and the chef's 67-year-old mother.

In all, 11 children died in the fire. Among them were two sets of twin girls, and the 6-month-old son of a firefighter who was called to duty that day and whose wife also was killed.

Tsipras mentioned the firefighter, Andreas Dimitriou, during his speech today to senior police and fire service officials.

In Greece at least 20 people have been killed by wildfires. Source: 1 NEWS

"We must take all necessary measures so that we never again experience such a disaster," he said.

Tsipras said the country's General Secretariat for Civil Protection would be replaced by an agency that brings together security forces, the military, health services, academics and volunteers.

The role of the new National Agency for Emergency Management will be to organize disaster prevention efforts, to coordinate the responses to emergencies and to oversee the reconstruction of stricken areas, he said.

Setting up the new agency will cost about 500 million euros ($871 million NZD) and be paid for by national and European Union funds, Tsipras said.

The prime minister's left-led coalition government has been criticized harshly for its handling of the blaze, which broke out as firefighters were battling another major fire west of the Greek capital.

Critics have focused on the absence of an official evacuation effort, the alleged lack of coordination between state agencies charged with handling the emergency, and the alleged directing of motorists by traffic police toward burning areas.

After nearly two weeks of maintaining that everything was done correctly, Greece's public order minister resigned last week.

The heads of the national police, the national fire brigade and the civil protection agency were replaced shortly after.

A judicial investigation into the cause and the handling of the fire is underway.

Authorities have said initial indications are that the blaze was ignited accidentally by someone burning garden waste.

Tsipras said he asked a leading fire ecology expert, Johann Georg Goldammer of Germany's Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, to form an international committee that will examine underlying causes of the wildfire and recommend ways of preventing future disasters.

The prime minister said Goldammer, who also directs the Global Fire Monitoring Center, was picked to ensure "there is no question of the committee's impartiality," and has agreed "in principle" to the request.

The government — in power since 2015 — has mainly faulted illegal building and poor planning in the hard-hit resort village of Mati for the high death toll, squarely laying the blame on previous administrations.

Officials have promised to demolish dozens of illegal constructions, largely private fences and walls blocking access to the sea.

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece's capital. The prime minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras pledged Thursday Aug. 9, 2018, to overhaul the national disaster response agency, as authorities publicly named all the people killed by the country's deadliest forest fire in decades. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, FILE)
In this file photo dated Tuesday, July 24, 2018, burned cars are seen outside a damaged house in Rafina, east of Athens, after wildfires raged through the holiday resorts near Greece's capital. Source: Associated Press
rnz.co.nz
Senior government ministers are losing confidence in deputy commissioner of police Wally Haumaha, who is the focus of a stalling government inquiry.

Three government agencies are now tied up in new accusations of bullying behaviour on a project Mr Haumaha was involved with, and contradicting statements aren't making things any clearer.

National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop said there were too many questions around Mr Haumaha and his appointment, and simply not enough answers - and he wants senior government figures and agencies involved to fill the gaps.

"The question really goes to the Prime Minister and Stuart Nash, do they still have confidence in Wally Haumaha?

"The allegations raised [in Parliament] and also the allegations from 2004 are very alarming - and it's time for them to front up and say whether or not they have confidence in him."

Senior government ministers are not falling over themselves to back Mr Haumaha. Police Minister Stuart Nash, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all gave similar answers to the question of whether they had confidence in him.

"Matters around the process for the appointment of Mr Haumaha are the subject of an inquiry and I won't comment further on those matters at this time," said Mr Robertson.

Mr Nash said we need to let that inquiry process play out, while Ms Ardern called the whole thing frustrating.

"If you're ever appointing someone in a job, you want all of the information rather than having it drip fed out - and that's why we're doing this piece of work."

The statements that followed the allegations made at Parliament yesterday from the three agencies that were involved in the project, which was work towards improving justice outcomes for Māori, don't make things any clearer.

The Ministry of Justice said issues about behaviour and management were raised by its staff in June 2016.

"The issues around behaviour were raised at the highest level between the Acting Chief Executive of the Ministry and a Deputy Commissioner at Police," the statement read.

"The Ministry expected Police to follow up this issue appropriately."

The police said just one complaint was made, and it was by an external person who did not work for the Ministry of Justice, Corrections, or police.

And the Corrections Department said two of its staff worked on the cross-sector project, but neither of them complained.

Mr Bishop said the three public service agencies "seem to be blaming each other for what is clearly a debacle of a process."

"I just really feel for the women involved in this circumstance who allegedly were involved in this process, made complaints through the system, and don't appear to have been listened to," he said.

The accusations made at Parliament yesterday are only the latest in what has from the start been a controversial appointment process.

It was an appalled victims' advocate, Louise Nicholas, who brought Mr Haumaha's comments in 2004 to light, revealing he had defended the three men accused of her rape in the 1990s.

Ministers and top officials were caught unaware and an inquiry was launched into whether the appropriate information had been sought or passed on before he was appointed.

National then made several accusations of family and political ties to the New Zealand First Party, all of which have been denied.

Pauline Kingi was appointed to head the inquiry, then stood down last week, after a conflict of interest was claimed because she had endorsed Mr Haumaha 23 times on the networking website LinkedIn.

The government's now looking for a replacement, which Ms Ardern said was a work in progress.

"We're moving as quickly as we can. Given what happened earlier around the appointment process we've got to get it right.

"I'm expecting - and hoping - to do that within the coming days."

- By Gia Garrick

In Parliament yesterday, National asked about claims three women had been bullied by Wally Haumaha during a joint agency project he worked on. Source: rnz.co.nz
