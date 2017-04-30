 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meet Mr Gorilla, the man who slow crawled his way to the finish line at the London Marathon

share

Source:

Associated Press

The man inside the suit took six days to complete the event, raising money for the Gorilla Organisation.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:10
5
The aircraft managed to safely land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Plane loses wheel midair, skids onto Florida runway

00:30
After grabbing three tries against the Stormers last week, Bridge struck thrice again against the Cheetahs.

Watch: Crusaders win nine in a row with seven try demolition of Cheetahs

The Crusaders remain top of Super Rugby after a 48-21 win in Bloemfontein.

00:18
Sand buried a house near Lake Michigan, while emergency services battle to save neighbouring homes.

Watch: Towering sand dunes swallow home in US

Sand buried a house near Lake Michigan, while emergency services battle to save neighbouring homes.

Police car night generic

Two fishermen missing in Nelson found safe and well

The pair were located between Kokorua and Cape Soucis.


01:07
The 1 NEWS Sport presenter couldn't believe she got to share the water with Anthony Mosse.

'The course pitted an Olympic star against...me' - Jenny-May describes Masters Games triathlon experience

The 1 NEWS Sport presenter got to share the water with Anthony Mosse.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ