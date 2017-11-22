 

Meet the man set to replace Mugabe as Zimbabwe's president

Associated Press

Emmerson Mnangagwa, elected as the new leader of Zimbabwe's ruling political party and now poised to take over as the country's president within hours, has engineered a remarkable comeback using skills he no doubt learned from his longtime mentor, the newly resigned President Robert Mugabe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa served for decades as Mugabe's enforcer — a role that gave him a reputation for being astute, ruthless and effective at manipulating the levers of power.

Among the population, he is more feared than popular, but he has strategically fostered a loyal support base within the military and security forces.

A leading government figure since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, he became vice president in 2014 and is so widely known as the "Crocodile" that his supporters are called Team Lacoste for the brand's crocodile logo.

The 75-year-old "is smart and skillful, but will he be a panacea for Zimbabwe's problems? Will he bring good governance and economic management? We'll have to watch this space," said Piers Pigou, southern Africa expert for the International Crisis Group.

Mugabe unwittingly set in motion the events that led to his own downfall, firing his vice president on November 6.

The streets of Harare were filled with song and jubilance after the 93-year-old president stepped down after 37 years in the role.
Mnangagwa fled the country to avoid arrest while issuing a ringing statement saying he would return to lead Zimbabwe.

"Let us bury our differences and rebuild a new and prosperous Zimbabwe, a country that is tolerant to divergent views, a country that respects opinions of others, a country that does note isolate itself from the rest of the world because of one stubborn individual who believes he is entitled to rule this country until death," he said in the November 8 statement.

He has not been seen in public. But shortly after Mugabe's resignation was announced, ruling party chief whip Lovemore Matuke told The Associated Press that he would take over as the country's leader within 48 hours, saying Mnangagwa "is not far from here."

For weeks, Mnangagwa had been publicly demonised by Mugabe and his wife. Grace, so he had time to prepare his strategy.

Within days of the vice president's dismissal, his supporters in the military put Mugabe and his wife under house arrest.

The military says new developments include "contact" between Mugabe and his possible successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
When Mugabe refused to resign, a massive demonstration Saturday brought thousands of people into the streets of the capital, Harare.

It was not a spontaneous uprising.

Thousands of professionally produced posters praising Mnangagwa and the military had been printed ahead of time.

"It was not a last-minute operation," Pigou said. "The demonstration was orchestrated."

At the same time, Mnangagwa's allies in the ruling ZANU-PF party lobbied for the removal of Mugabe as the party leader.

At a Central Committee meeting Sunday, Mnangagwa was voted in as the new leader of the party, which had been led by Mugabe since 1977.

Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 