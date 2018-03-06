 

Meet 'Flippy' the all-new burger flipping robot set to revolutionise fast food industry

A futuristic new burger flipping robot has begun its working life at a Los Angeles fast food restaurant.

The robot has recently begun working at Cali-Burger in Los Angeles.
Affectionately known as "Flippy" the robot is the first of what is set to be dozens of robots implemented at food joints around the US, reports the BBC.

Flippy was created by Miso Robotics at a cost of around $77,000.

"It detects the temperature of the patty, the size of the patty and the temperature of the grill surface," Miso Robotics chief executive David Zito said.

This technology lets the robot know when it can flip the burgers at the optimal time to ensure they're perfectly cooked every time.

"This technology is not about replacing jobs - we see Flippy as that third hand," Mr Zito said.

