Meerkats and squirrel monkeys enjoy Easter egg hunt at London Zoo

Source:  Associated Press

While ZSL London Zoo remains closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, zookeepers have been entertaining some of the animals with fun Easter activities.

It’s the second year in a row the ZSL London Zoo has been in lockdown. Source: Associated Press

The team at the London attraction arranged egg hunts for the meerkats and the squirrel monkeys with painted papier-mache eggs filled with treats.

The eggs were hidden in sand and rocks in the enclosure for the meerkats Frank, Dracula, Archie, Penelope, Timon, Aurora and Meko; while the caretakers hung Easter baskets in the trees for the Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys.

This will be a the second Easter weekend in a row the zoo has been in a national lockdown.

Its doors are due to reopen on Monday 12 April.

