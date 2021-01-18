Medsafe will undertake 'thorough' approvals process as Norway reports 13 dead after Pfizer jab — Hipkins

Australian and New Zealand authorities today are seeking more information about one of the Covid-19 vaccines set to be used here, following a warning from officials in Norway.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency last week reported a total of 29 people had experienced side effects, including 13 who died after having received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The deaths occurred among patients in nursing homes who were all over the age of 80.

Australia has ordered 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. New Zealand has ordered 1.5 million doses.

More than 30,000 people have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccines in Norway since the end of December.

In Australia, the Pfizer product is expected to be approved before the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine.

Australian Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the rollout plan has not changed, with priority groups expected to be inoculated from February.

In New South Wales, six new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to 8.00pm Saturday night, local time, have been confirmed.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said five of the six cases were household contacts of Saturday's positive case.

Genomic testing is underway to determine whether the cases are linked to the Berala cluster.

12,700 tests were conducted in the latest reporting period.

Medsafe will investigate vaccines ‘thoroughly’ before rollout in New Zealand - Hipkins

New Zealand's Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said he hadn't looked at the full detail of the deaths reported in Norway, which came overnight.

But he assured that because the country has no community transmission, it has more time to assess vaccines before they are rolled out. Hipkins said this means regulator Medsafe will go through a "fast track" vaccine process, but will not need to give jabs like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine emergency approval.

“We are going through a thorough approvals process here in New Zealand before we start vaccinating."

Metsafe may, for example, only approve the vaccine for certain groups of the population where it is safe, he said.

He said the first shipment of vaccines will arrive by the end of March, with vaccination to start soon after.

New Zealand has ordered 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. As it is a two-dose vaccine, 750,000 people will have access.

The Government also has deals with Janssen, Novavax and AstraZeneca. That will ensure there are enough vaccines to immunise the entire population.

Border workers and essential staff will be the first to be vaccinated, with the expectation they will be vaccinated in the second quarter of this year.

The entire general population of New Zealand should be able to get a Covid-19 vaccination from the second half of the year, officials have indicated.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Medsafe group manager Chris James said the regulator was aware of the deaths reported in Norway.

"It’s reported that the deaths occurred in very frail patients who may have had only weeks or months to live, and that further investigation into these deaths will take place," James said.

"We are closely monitoring this situation as well as the results of the vaccine rollout out in other countries, including reported reactions and the overall safety profile of the vaccine.

"This includes the frequency of some reactions, the severity, and any previously unknown reactions. This monitoring will add to the clinical data we expect to receive from Pfizer."

He said Medsafe would keep in contact with the European Medicines Agency and would "continue to work with Pfizer and other companies producing vaccines".