TODAY |

Medsafe meeting today as it mulls Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

Source:  1 NEWS

A Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for wide use in New Zealand as soon as tomorrow with Medsafe's medicine advisory committee set to meet later today. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

If given the green light, it will be the first coronavirus vaccine to be distributed in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

They'll be closely reviewing data from Pfizer's clinical trials as well as the results taken from countries such as the US and UK who have already begun administering the jab.

Their main job is to decide whether they believe that this specific Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective enough for wide distribution and isn't likely to get approval if there isn't enough data to suggest this.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Data from Pfizer’s clinical trials and from countries already using the vaccine will be considered. Source: 1 NEWS

However, even if Medsafe give the go ahead, it's the Government who have the final say as to whether New Zealand should begin using the Pfizer vaccine. 

A ministerial group will meet tomorrow, acting on the recommendations from today's decision. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by truck in Auckland
2
Mum seeking 'guardian angel' who helped her after she went into labour on Auckland roadside eight years ago
3
One lucky Seven Sharp viewer to win brand new Skoda
4
'Stress and frustration' as NZ's managed isolation system booked out until June
5
Police still hunting for gang member after 'cowardly attack' on teenager in Christchurch
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:12

Experts call for NZ to explore potential to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines
04:23

Kiwis in Perth hoping lockdown won't harm hopes of trans-Tasman travel bubble

Smaller tourist operators ask Government for level playing field as they struggle on with border closure
01:47

Myanmar military says it's taking control of the country in coup