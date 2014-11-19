 

Medals for 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be made of recycled metal

Associated Press

Organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals that will be awarded to athletes.

Olympic rings

Japanese citizens are being asked to give the organising committee unwanted devices.

Organisers say the program highlights the theme of sustainability and gives the whole nation a chance to participate in the preparations for the games.

The organising committee aims to collect as much as eight tons of metal which, after the production process, will result in two tonnes, an amount needed to produce 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals.

Collection boxes will be set up throughout the country.

The collection will end when the eight-tonne target is reached.

