Measles death toll rises to 60 in Samoa with five deaths in past 24 hours

Source:  1 NEWS

Samoa's measles epidemic has taken five more lives in the past 24 hours which brings the death toll to 60.

A total of 4,052 measles cases have been reported since the outbreak started. There were 171 cases recorded in the last 24 hours alone.

Fifty two of the 60 that have died from contracting the disease to date were under the age of four.  

At this stage the Samoan government has revealed there are 177 measles cases who are in-patients at all health facilities.

The Samoan government is set to shut down tomorrow for two days in an aim to have workers help with the mass vaccination campaign.

As efforts to stop the outbreak continue, Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi recently took aim at alternative healers.

Most branches of government will close on December 5 and 6. Source: Breakfast

In a state address Monday, Mr Malielegaoi told the nation not to be “distracted by the alternative cures". 

The Government also announced Monday that measles vaccinations will be compulsory for everyone in the Pacific island nation.

