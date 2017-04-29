 

'It was meant to happen' - Kim Kardashian opens up about 2016 Paris robbery

Associated Press

Kim Kardashian West says that being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year "was meant to happen."

The reality star says she’s a different person since the robbery last year.
Kardashian West tells Ellen DeGeneres on Friday's episode of the comedian's chat show that she's "such a different person" after the October robbery. She says she was "definitely materialistic" before being robbed, but now she says she doesn't care about things like jewelry.

Kardashian West also told DeGeneres that Caitlyn Jenner is not being honest about her marriage to Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner. She says Caitlyn Jenner's comments in her newly released memoir and in interviews promoting it are "hurtful." She adds that Caitlyn Jenner took "a really long time to be honest with herself," so she doesn't expect her to be honest now.

Kardashian West says she wishes Jenner success, but not at her family's expense.

