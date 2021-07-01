Me Too expert: Optics of Bill Cosby's prison release 'devastating'

Washington-based attorney Lisa Banks says that while Bill Cosby's release from prison today didn't change the facts of the case, it felt like a setback for the Me Too movement.

"The optics of the first major conviction of the Me Too era, of having him walk out of prison, is devastating to so many people. And I don't think that's something that many people are going to get past very easily," Banks said in an interview.

"This was truly unusual and shocking and very disappointing, obviously."

But Banks, who has worked on several high-profile Me Too lawsuits, said she believes the movement has caused a fundamental shift regardless of today's court ruling and despite getting less attention over the last few years.

"I think with Cosby and Weinstein and the Kavanaugh hearings, all of those things, I think, shifted our country fundamentally — shifted the world probably — fundamentally in terms of what is acceptable and what women have to put up with," she said.

"We got to a point in this country where women said, 'We're not going to take this anymore. We're going to stand up. We're going to fight back. We're going to speak out.'

"I don't think that has changed. I think that the rules now are different. And I think to some extent, the Me Too movement has been overshadowed by things like Covid and Black Lives Matter and all of the things that have been happening in this country.

"But I still think when the dust settles, we're still in a much better place than we were several years ago."

Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison today in a stunning reversal of fortune for the comedian once known as “America’s Dad”, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

Cosby, 83, has served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and violating Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The former Cosby Show star was arrested in 2015, when a district attorney armed with newly unsealed evidence — the comic's damaging deposition in a lawsuit brought by Constand — brought charges against him days before the 12-year statute of limitations ran out.