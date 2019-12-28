TODAY |

McDonald's operator fined $379k after two teen employees electrocuted to death in Peru

Source:  Associated Press

A company that operates McDonald's restaurants in Latin America has been fined NZ$379,000 after the electrocution deaths of two employees who were cleaning a restaurant kitchen in Peru.

Peru's National Superintendency for Labour Rights today recommended that McDonald's franchise owner Arcos Dorados pay the fine for violations that may have resulted in the December 15 deaths of 19-year-old Carlos Campos and 18-year-old Alexandra Porras.

The Peruvian agency said the McDonald's subsidiary failed to give its employees proper security training and did not conduct periodic risk assessments at its restaurants.

Arcos Dorados operates more than 2000 McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American countries. The company closed its Peruvian outlets for two days following the deaths of its employees and said it is collaborating with investigators.

