McDonald's manager under fire in Australia for inappropriate interview of teenage girl

AAP

A far north Queensland McDonald's manager accused of asking a teenage girl if she thought she was beautiful during a job interview has been stood down.

The girl's mother Rita Pryce wrote on Facebook the girl was "so scared" after the interview, in which she was also allegedly scrutinised about coming from Thursday Island in the Torres Strait, insulted about her looks and personality and asked what two plus two equals.

"Those inappropriate questions left my daughter feeling sexually harassed and racially vilified," Ms Pryce.

She said the question 'Do you think you're beautiful?' was one of the many "ridiculous questions" the 16-year-old experienced during her first ever job interview, with the man also insulting her for not having a job at her age.

"Poor thing was so scared, and confused by 'Do you think you're beautiful?' so she answered 'Uhhh...I guess...yeah...'. The staff member then said 'Well that's what YOU make of it'," wrote Ms Pryce.

Ms Pryce said she went to store to confront the manager and told him her daughter now "feels sick in the stomach" every time she passes the yellow McDonald's 'M'.

A McDonald's spokesperson confirmed a review was underway and "the manager has been placed on leave to allow us to conduct a full and fair investigation" and Ms Pryce will be contacted for details.

"The allegations described are unacceptable and when McDonald's head office was informed of this matter yesterday we started an immediate review," the spokesperson said.

"McDonald's takes any matter of this nature incredibly seriously."

