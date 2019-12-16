McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant

The owner of two McDonald's restaurants in Victoria, Australia has been cut off by the fast food giant after a video of his alleged racist rant was posted to Twitter.

The Guardian Australia identified Robert Vigors, who owned McDonald’s in Mildura and Irymple, as the man in the video which was posted to Twitter by a member of the Aboriginal family involved.

A woman - named as "Karen" by Robby Wirramanda, the man filming - was also seen trying to pull down an Aboriginal flag at their property.

"Get this s*** down," she's heard yelling.

"It’s too strong for you, Karen," Mr Wirramanda responded. "You're a racist pig."

The woman yelled back, "I'm not racist, mate."

Mr Wirramanda told The Guardian Australia there had been previous arguments with "Karen" since they moved to the street four months ago. He alleged she'd called him a "bludger", despite him working three jobs.

He alleged the confrontation began when the pair walked up to the property uninvited. His wife Jackie was in their studio painting and his two sons Jackson, 19, and Grayson, 12, were also in the studio, along with a 12-year-old cousin.

In the video, Mr Vigors also shouts at Mr Wirramanda saying he's not Aboriginal.

"What one per cent of you is Aboriginal? You've got nothing in you that's Aboriginal. You make me laugh ... You claim to be Aboriginal? You make me laugh, you really, really do."

In a statement, McDonald's confirmed it had taken over the operation of the Mildura and Irymple restaurants, effective immediately.

"Robert Vigors has left the system and is no longer involved," the company told The Guardian Australia.

McDonald's described the incident as "unacceptable" and said it did not "reflect the beliefs of the company as an inclusive workplace for our employees and customers".