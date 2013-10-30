TODAY |

McDonald's to close all restaurants in the UK and Ireland amid coronavirus fears

Source:  AAP

McDonald's says it has taken the "difficult decision" to close all its restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7pm on Monday (UK time) at the latest.

McDonald's Source: Associated Press

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the wellbeing and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers," the company said.

"We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

"Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time. We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen."

