Mayor: Child playing with stove apparently caused NYC fire

New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades apparently began as a child played with a first-floor stove then spread quickly throughout a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people and leaving four others fighting for their lives, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

Those who died Thursday night included girls ages 1, 2 and 7, and a boy whose age was not given. De Blasio, a Democrat, says responders saved at least 12 lives.

"Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost. Excluding the Sept. 11 attacks, it was the worst fire in the city since 87 people were killed at a social club fire in the Bronx in 1990.

"Our hearts go out to every person who lost a loved one here and everyone who is fighting for their lives," Nigro said.

The blaze broke out on the first floor of a five-story building just before 7 p.m. and quickly tore through the roughly century-old structure near the Bronx Zoo.

