TODAY |

'This is maybe it for me' - Sydney shark attack survivor recalls her ordeal

Source:  AAP

A Sydney woman who survived a high-profile shark attack is now raising money to protect the apex predators.

Chantelle Doyle felt the shark grab at her leg and described it as "a teenage boy at the pantry". Source: Nine

Chantelle Doyle, 35, is recovering in Sydney's Northern Beaches hospital after she was mauled off the city's Shelley Beach on August 15.

The environmental scientist, who was bitten on her right calf and the back of her thigh, said she knew immediately she had been hit by a whale or shark.

"I called out, 'Shark, shark'," Ms Doyle told Nine News today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Rapley says he acted instinctively when the shark attacked Chantelle Doyle off the coast of Shelley Beach, 400km north of Sydney. Source: Breakfast

"Once I was on the board I realised 'I'm probably on my own here. I don't know really how this is going to go down. I think this is maybe it for me'."

The mother-of-one felt the shark, a two-metre juvenile great white, grab at her leg and described it as "a teenage boy at the pantry".

Her partner Mark Rapley jumped into the water and unleashed a flurry of punches on the shark until it let go of her leg, much to her surprise.

"I just went, 'What the hell are you doing'," Ms Doyle said.

Unable to feel her leg, she was flown to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Ms Doyle said her stitched leg resembled a road map and knows it will be some time before she regains feeling, but considers herself lucky.

"It could have gone so differently," she said.

Rather than curse the shark, she has set up an online fundraising effort called Punching For Healthy Oceans which has so far raised more than $8500 for the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

"Healthy oceans mean a better future for everyone and that relies on apex predators - sharks," the page reads.

World
Australia
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: With five new community cases, Government to update NZ's response to Covid-19 pandemic
2
Man responsible for Christchurch mosque attacks designated a terrorist entity by Prime Minister
3
Five new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand today
4
Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland
5
Nations moving out of pandemic lockdown too early a 'recipe for disaster', WHO warns
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Twenty-five people poisoned, five critically, at illegal rave in Norway bunker
00:22

Widespread protests continue in Belarus after president's landslide election victory contested

Abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sparks near-riot in Brazil
02:05

Donald Trump, Portland mayor blame each other after deadly shooting at protest