May the force be with him: Newly discovered species of gibbon named after Star Wars character

Researchers in China claim to have identified a new species of gibbon in remote forests along the border with Burma and named it after Star Wars character Luke Skywalker.

Scientists studying China's Mount Gaoligong hoolock gibbons came to their conclusions after studying the primate's distinctive brow and genetic analysis.

The study was published in the American Journal of Primatology.

They have called the Skywalker hoolock gibbon "Gaoligong hoolock gibbon".

Researchers, who were Star Wars fans, also chose the name because the Chinese characters of its scientific name mean "Heaven's movement."