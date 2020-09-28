Matt Ratana's partner shares touching tribute to slain policeman - 'Gentle giant with an infectious smile'

TODAY |

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
The partner of New Zealand-born police officer Sergeant Matt Ratana who was shot dead at a South London police custody centre has broken her silence.

In a statement through the Metropolitan Police, Su Bushby described the Hawke's Bay-born sergeant as a "gentle giant, with an infectious smile and big heart".

"Matt was my partner, friend, confidante, support and soul mate. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and my heart," the statement read.

Ratana died in hospital after being shot at Croydon Custody Centre in South London in the early hours of Friday (Friday afternoon NZT).

It's understood the suspect was being searched and given a Covid-19 test, before allegedly producing a weapon and firing at Ratana in the chest before turning the gun on himself.

Bushby said she shared five years of her life with this "lovely man".

"There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt, about losing someone I loved and was so close to in such a tragic manner."

Her statement comes after a 23-year-old male suspect, Luis de Zoysa, allegedly gunned down Ratana.

De Zoysa remains in a critical condition.

Police also arrested a second man on suspicion for supplying a firearm as the murder investigation into the 54-year-old's tragic death enters its fourth day.

His death has left many in the policing and rugby communities still in shock.

"I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways," Bushby said.

