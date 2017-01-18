Matt Damon giving Trump benefit of doubt: 'I don't know if he's been to the developing world'

Hollywood actor Matt Damon says he'll be giving president-elect Donald Trump the "benefit of the doubt" when it comes to his approach to foreign aid.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, - just days before Trump takes office - Damon went on to explain that he does have concerns about the incoming US administration.

"There was a slightly alarming article in the New York Times a couple of days ago that laid out the type of questions that came from his transition team to the State Department in terms of aid to Africa that was a little worrisome," said Damon.

"But, I don't know him, I've never met him personally, I don't know what his relationship is with the developing world. I don't know if he's been to the developing world," he added, to laughs from the gathered audience.

Damon, who is in Davos to highlight the need for clean water and sanitation in the world's poorest areas, said the work of his charity Water.org "isn't dependant on the political winds and we just have to keep doing the work that we're doing."

The Jason Bourne star was joined by the co-founder of his non-profit organisation Water.org, Gary White, at a Q and A during the first day of the Forum's official programme at its annual meeting in Davos.