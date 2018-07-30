Massive wildfires continue to burn out of control across the US

A Perth-born man, fighting for his freedom in the South African court system after being convicted of murdering his family, claims he's been set-up - and his supporters agree.

Prisoner in jail cell. Source: 1 NEWS

Henri van Breda was last month convicted of murdering his mum, dad and brother, in Stellenbosch, and is serving three life sentences.

Van Breda, 23, was also convicted of attempting to kill his sister, but his supporters - his aunt Leenta Nell, and girlfriend Janse van Rensburg, claim he's been framed.

"He told me everything. He was very open, he was very honest," Ms van Rensburg told Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night.

"His story still always made sense to me with the lack of evidence …we are very confident in the appeal."

She added van Breda was sensitive, selfless and "unable to hurt anything", News.com reports.

The pair had met after he was charged with the murders and admits, she only found out about his background "on the internet".

"I saw an article, and then I saw him. I was like, 'Oh. That really does make sense because he does not talk a lot about his family'.

"Your very first reaction was 'Oh. Not Oh my God?'"

"I was very hurt."