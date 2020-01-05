Massive tuna sells for second highest ever price at Tokyo auction

A tuna was sold for 193.2 million yen (2.7 million NZ dollars) at the first bidding of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market today, making it the second-highest price on record.

The 276-kilogram bluefin tuna, caught off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, was bought by famous Japanese sushi restaurant chain, Kiyomura.