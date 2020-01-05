TODAY |

Massive tuna sells for second highest ever price at Tokyo auction

Source:  Associated Press

A tuna was sold for  193.2 million yen (2.7 million NZ dollars) at the first bidding of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market today, making it the second-highest price on record.

The 276-kilogram bluefin tuna was caught off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan. Source: Associated Press

The 276-kilogram bluefin tuna, caught off the coast of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, was bought by famous Japanese sushi restaurant chain, Kiyomura.

This year's price comes second only to 333.6 million yen ($4.5 million NZ dollars) for a 278-kilogram bluefin tuna sold in the first auction last year at the same Tokyo fish market.

