Massive spider takes over six seats on busy Melbourne train but passengers too scared to get up close for photo

An unwelcome commuter took up six seats of a Melbourne train on Friday, leaving surrounding riders too nervous to approach.

Arachnaphobic passengers on a crowded Melbourne train avoided these six seats that were taken up by a large spider. Source: The Age

A sizeable spider successfully took over a set of four seats as well as two seats in the row behind during a crowded peak hour train service, the Age reports.

It seems arachnophobic commuters thought it was safer to stand in the aisles rather than risk facing the wrath of the spider.

A commuter sent a photo to The Age that shows the seats where the spider had made its home.

Unfortunately the said commuter did not want to venture closer to the spider so the photo does not actually show the spider, but we understand it sits on the seat by the window.

The exact species, size and current whereabouts of the spider is unknown.