Massive shipment of masks, gloves and hand sanitiser from NZ arrive in Fiji amid Covid lockdown

Masks, gloves and bottles of hand sanitiser have arrived in Fiji to be used by police officers on the frontline of the country's Covid-19 outbreak, which has resulted in a lockdown.

The 10,000 KN95 masks, 30,000 gloves and 300 bottles of hand sanitiser were supplied by New Zealand and the United Nations Development Programme.

Rusiate Tudravu, Acting Commissioner of Police, said the nation is thankful for the "immediate and timely assistance".

"Currently, police officers are deployed daily in the field in the Western, Central, Southern and Eastern Divisions where the stricter restrictions on movement of people has been implemented," Tudravu said.

"The PPE will support each officer’s safety from potential health risks and strengthen their confidence in providing protection and guidance to people and communities."

New Zealand High Commissioner Jonathan Curr said the country stands ready to support all Fiji government frontline staff responding to the current coronavirus emergency.

"Protection of on-duty police officers from the risk of infection is extremely important. It allows officers to effectively assist people in this uncertain and challenging situation," he said.

It comes as Fiji recorded two new community cases yesterday.