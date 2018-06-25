Massive protests planned in hundreds of US cities over Trump immigration policy

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide tomorrow to press President Donald Trump's administration to reunite the families quickly.

More than 600 marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.

Though many who show up will be seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others will be new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

In Portland, Oregon, for example, several stay-at-home moms have organised their first rally while caring for young kids.

"I'm not a radical, and I'm not an activist," said Kate Sharaf, a Portland co-organiser. "I just reached a point where I felt I had to do more."

Immigrant advocacy groups say they're thrilled — and surprised — to see the issue gaining traction among those not tied to immigration.

"Honestly, I am blown away. I have literally never seen Americans show up for immigrants like this," said Jess Morales Rocketto, political director at the National Domestic WorkersAlliance, which represents nannies, housekeepers and caregivers, many of whom are immigrants.

"We just kept hearing over and over again, if it was my child, I would want someone to do something."

The rallies are getting funding and support from the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn.org, the National Domestic Workers Alliance and The Leadership Conference.