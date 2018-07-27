 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Massive Northern California wildfire kills second firefighter

Associated Press
Topics
World

An explosive wildfire sent thousands of terrified residents fleeing in mile-long traffic jams.

Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate. Source: US ABC

Flames that turned the sky orange swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River yesterday and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

The so-called Carr Fire is "taking down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze.

Sixty-five structures had been destroyed, and 500 other buildings were threatened, fire officials said.

A firefighter with the Redding Fire Department was killed in Shasta County, officials said overnight. Another firefighter hired to try to contain the flames with a bulldozer was killed yesterday.

Residents in the western part of Redding who had not been under evacuation orders were caught off guard and had to flee with little notice.

"When it hit, people were really scrambling," McLean said. "There was not much of a warning."

Many fire crews turned their focus from the flames to getting people out alive.

"Really, we're in a life-saving mode right now in Redding," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire.

"We're not fighting a fire. We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly, and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

Some residents drove to hotels or the homes of family members in safer parts of California, while other evacuees poured into a shelter just outside of town.

A reporter with Redding television station KRCR choked up as she reported live updates about the fire before the station had to go off the air later.

Two news anchors told viewers that the building was being evacuated and urged residents to "be safe."

Journalists at the Record Searchlight newspaper tweeted about continuing to report on the fire without electricity in their newsroom, and a reporter at nearby KHSL television wrote on Twitter that the station's Redding reporters were "running home to gather their things."

Mike Mangas, a spokesman at Mercy Medical Center, said the hospital was evacuating five babies in its neonatal intensive care unit, which cares for premature newborns, and taking them to medical facilities outside of the area.

He said the hospital was preparing high-risk patients to be evacuated but there were no immediate plans to do so.

Late yesterday, crews found the body of the bulldozer operator who had been hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path, McLean said.

The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making him the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians had burns, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, McLean said.

"It's just chaotic. It's wild," he said. "There's a lot of fire, a lot of structures burning."

Firefighters tried in vain to build containment around the blaze yesterday, but flames kept jumping their lines, he said.

"It's just a heck of a fight," he said. "They're doing what they can do, and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

He said the fire behavior was so erratic, there were tornadoes within the fire "tossing around equipment, blowing windows out of Cal Fire pickup trucks."

The 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions. It was sparked by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, Cal Fire said.

Brett Gouvea, incident commander of the crews battling the fire, urged residents to pay close attention to the blaze.

"This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard for what's in its path," he said.

Earlier in the day, with flames exploding around Whiskeytown Lake, people tried to save boats at a marina by untying them from moorings and pushing them to safety.

But it wasn't swift enough to spare them all.

Dozens of charred, twisted and melted boats were among the losses at Oak Bottom Marina.

"The boat docks down there - all the way out in the water - 30 to 40 boats caught fire when the fire laid down on top of them last night and burned those up," said fire Chief Mike Hebrard of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Wildfires throughout the state have burned through tinder-dry brush and forest, forced thousands to evacuate homes and caused campers to pack up their tents at the height of summer.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared states of emergency for the three largest fires, which will authorize the state to rally resources to local governments.

A huge forest fire continued to grow outside Yosemite National Park.

That blaze killed 36-year-old Braden Varney, a heavy equipment operator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection whose bulldozer rolled over into a ravine July 14.

Hundreds of miles to the south, the Cranston Fire grew to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometres) and about 3,000 residents remained under evacuation orders in Idyllwild and several neighbouring communities.

That fire, which destroyed five homes, is believed to have been sparked by arson.

Topics
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby
2

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
3

Blood moon to rise with total lunar eclipse tonight
4

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

5

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

MORE FROM
World
MORE

Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme
Chiyo Miyako

World's oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117
02:13
Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate.

'It's just chaotic. It's wild' - California fire burns homes, injures firefighters, civilians
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. (AP Photo, File)

Released memo points to Japanese Emperor Hirohito's role in Pearl Harbor raid

A day after historic Facebook route, Twitter is plunging

Associated Press
Topics
World

Twitter plunged before the opening bell overnight on weak user numbers, a day after a historic route at Facebook.

Twitter, like other social media platforms, says it's putting its platform over user growth.

That leaves investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

Shares of Twitter Inc. slumped 16 per cent on what was otherwise a strong quarter, it scrambles to clean up a user base in a supercharged environment.

Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter.

That overshadowed a strong monthly user growth of 3 per cent.

Twitter said its monthly user number could continue to fall in the "mid-single-digit millions" in the third quarter.

Long criticised for allowing hate, abuse and trolls to run rampant on its platform, Twitter has begun to crack down, banning accounts that violate its terms and making others less visible.

Twitter is now attempting to rein in the worst offenders after years as one of the Wild West corners of the internet.

At the same time, it must convince people it's the go to platform in social media, and it is absolutely dwarfed right now by Facebook.

Facebook has more than 2.23 billion users while its apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger each have over 1 billion.

Twitter on Friday reiterated its efforts to "to invest in improving the health of the public conversation" on its platform, making the "long-term health" of its service a priority over short-term metrics - such as user numbers.

As part of these efforts, Twitter said that as of May, its systems identified and challenged more than 9 million potentially spammy or automated accounts per week, up from 6.4 million in December 2017.

The company has previously disclosed these numbers.

A Washington Post report put the total number of suspended accounts in May and June at 70 million.

The Associated Press also found that Twitter suspended 56 million such accounts in the last quarter of 2017.

While Twitter maintains that most of these accounts were dormant and thus not counted in the monthly user figure, the company also warned that its cleanup efforts could affect its counted user base - without giving specific numbers.

"We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviours that distort and distract from the public conversation," CEO Jack Dorsey said in a prepared statement.

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is testing a 280-character limit, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago. The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter (file picture). Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
05:35
Seven Sharp delves into the consumer ethics issue.

'Not all plastic is evil' - plastic bags may be more environmentally friendly than some alternatives

Watch: Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte get up close and personal after pre-fight weigh in

Over 1,800 migrant kids reunited by deadline, says US government

Richie and Gemma McCaw 'very excited' to announce they're expecting their first baby

'How could you not turn up to a four-year-old?' - Auckland police hearts melted by boy's 111 invite to his birthday party

Inspections find more flaws in fan blades linked to fatal Southwest Airlines accident

Associated Press
Topics
World

Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw blamed for a fatal accident have been found at other airlines, and the engine maker is considering recommending more frequent inspections.

Southwest's chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, says he knows of "maybe four or five" reports of cracked fan blades at other carriers.

The engines are made by a joint venture of General Electric and France's Safran, which didn't immediately return messages for comment overnight.

Van de Ven said yesterday that GE is considering recommending airlines inspect and lubricate fan blades every 1,600 to 1,800 flights instead of every 3,000 flights.

He says Southwest is doing that.

In April a passenger died after a blade sheared off and a broken piece of the engine struck the Southwest plane.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)
Investigators inspect the engine that blew on the Southwest Airlines plane. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World