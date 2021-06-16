TODAY |

Massive huntsman spider gives pilot a fright as he comes into land at NT airstrip

A massive huntsman spider gave those onboard a small plane a big fright as they came into land at a Northern Territory airstrip this week.

The Cessna was returning from a scenic flight over Kakadu when the extra, unwanted passenger was noticed by a tourist filming in the passenger seat.

The spider eventually dropped onto the lap of Sean, the passenger, and he flicked it over onto the pilot as they touched down.

Video of the terrifying landing should probably be avoided if you're an arachnophobe or scared of flying.

