Massive EuroMillions lottery win leaves British couple $210 million richer

The winners of an enormous £105m ($NZ210 million) lottery vow they're not letting the jackpot interrupt their work commitments.

Steve and Lenka Thomson from West Sussex in England hit the big one during the November 19 EuroMillions draw, becoming one of the UK's biggest ever winners.

When they went public yesterday, the couple announced their plans for the money - including a particular treat for their three children.

“To be able to give our children a bedroom each is a big thing, so we have been looking for a house," Mr Thomson told media.

"We will stay locally but somewhere with some space."

They also promised to stay down-to-earth, with Mr Thomson, a builder, still planning to finish out the year.

"Once I am over the shock I will need to keep doing something, I am not the type just to sit still. My business partner knows that if he needs a hand I'll be there.”

Meanwhile their young children have their own big dreams; their 10-year-old son wants a Tesla, while their eight-year-old daughter "has her sights set firmly on a pink iPhone".

The UK's biggest ever winner chose to remain anonymous, after winning £170 million ($NZ340 million) in October.

According to EuroMillions, the chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 139,838,160.

Now they’re planning on buying a new house so their three kids can finally have their own rooms. Source: BBC
