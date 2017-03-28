TODAY |

Massive $4 million NSW salmon heist sees five people charged

Source:  AAP

Five employees at a southwest Sydney fishery have been charged after allegedly falsely downgrading $4 million in premium-quality salmon as waste and then stealing the haul for sale elsewhere.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the quintet falsely downgraded an average of 600kg in salmon each day as waste, then removed the fish from the plant and privately sold it.

About 250 tonnes of salmon was allegedly swindled from the Ingleburn plant between June and December 2020.

Two women were on December 20 hit with theft offences, followed by three men on December 23.

Two of the men were bailed to appear in Campbelltown Local Court today, while the other three people will appear in court in February.

All five have been fired by the salmon plant.

