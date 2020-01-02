Mass evacuations continue as Australians are forced to flee

Mallacoota on Victoria's east coast finally has help coming in after thousands were left stranded on the beach earlier this week.

Authorities brought in two weeks worth of essential supplies like food and fuel today.

In New South Wales, Bateman's Bay residents lined up for news, forced to face the reality of what has been lost to the flames.

"We've been here I guess 35 years, my kids grew up here. This is our home and we won't be able to come home again,"one resident told Nine News.

Hundreds of homes throughout New South Wales are destroyed, thousands without power and many lack safe drinking water.

Even mobile phone outages have left people turning to an old form of communication - public phone call booths.

Lines gathered outside shops as shelves quickly emptied with one supermarket is having to rely on a generator to keep its doors open.

Petrol stations are being swamped, cars in lines stretching down roads and highways are choked.

Australian authorities have been forced to defend their responses so far.

"Please be patient, everything that can possibly humanly be done is being done... we understand the situation but we cannot put more Australians in harm's way in trying to deliver there services," Daniel Littlepond, Emergency Management Minister, said.