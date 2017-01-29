Martial arts fighter charged with assault following brutal road rage attack on father and daughter

A martial arts fighter has been charged following a brutal road rage incident in Surfers Paradise on Saturday that saw a father and daughter attacked.

Shocking video of the incident shows a man walking towards the driver of a blue car and unleashing with a series of punches to the man's head.

His daughter tries to intervene but is also attacked.

The man was left unconscious on the ground.

Last night Muay Thai champion Daniel Valusaga was arrested and charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

The victims have been named as Nathan Harris and daughter Shayle.