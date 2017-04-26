Married couple of 69 years die minutes after each other while holding hands

A couple married for close to 70 years in the US, have died minutes apart from each other while holding hands in their shared hospital room.

Mr and Mrs Vatkin. Source: The Chicago Sun-Times.

Isaac Vatkin cared for his wife, Teresa, when she began to have memory problems more than 10 years ago and as her health deteriorated, he began to cloth her, bath her and feed her, according to The Chicago Sun-Times.

After Mrs Vatkin was placed into a memory-care facility, Mr Vatkin started to have memory issues of his own and was moved to a facility close to his wife.

He was admitted into hospital with influenza last week, while days later his wife was admitted with pneumonia.

As their health started to decline, Mr and Mrs Vatkin were moved into the same hospital room on Saturday before they passed away.

Mr Vatkin, aged 91, died 40 minutes after his wife, Mrs Vatkin, aged 89 on Sunday at Highland Park Hospital in Illinois.

Their children told The Chicago Sun-Times their dad's chest stopped moving as Mrs Vatkin's body was wheeled out of their room.

"The moment he felt we removed her hand from his, he was able to say 'OK, I’m done protecting her. I can go and rest as well,'"said their son Daniel Vatkin.

"The ultimate in chivalry — so he could go to heaven and open the door for her."

Their other son, Leo Vatkin said, "his hand was on top of hers. He was trying to breathe. And then, as they wheeled her out, his hand was hanging over the bed. I turned around, and he wasn’t breathing anymore."