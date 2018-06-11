Married and pregnant teacher who had sex with 15-year-old student at his home multiple times given prison sentence

An English teacher and cheerleading coach has been sentenced to six years in prison, after the married woman pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student while she was pregnant.

Katherine Ruth Harper. Source: Trophy Club Police Department

Katherine Ruth Harper, 28, was originally arrested in April 2017, where she was charged over allegedly having an improper relationship with one of her students in Trophy Club, Texas.

According to the Daily Mail she then pleaded guilty to one court of sexual assault and one count of having an improper relationship with a student.

As well as having a sexual relationship with the student, the seventh-grade teacher at John M Tidwell Middle School, is also said to have traded nude photos with the boy by cellphone, the Star-Telegram reports.

Their relationship was discovered after an anonymous tip-off to the school. The student in question then broke down under questioning, tearfully admitting the relationship had taken place.

An affidavit states that the student and the teacher met for sex at his home several times before the relationship was outed.