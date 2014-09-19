 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mark Zuckerberg vows to fix Facebook in 2018

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mark Zuckerberg says his "personal challenge" for 2018 is to fix Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a special assembly at Sequoia High School in Redwood City, California.

Source: Associated Press

The Facebook CEO has declared a goal each year since 2009. Past challenges have included wearing a tie every day, learning to speak Mandarin and eating meat only from animals he killed himself. Last year, he visited every US state he hadn't been to yet.

This year, though, his challenge is directed at his company rather than personal ambitions.

Mr Zuckerberg wrote Thursday (local time) that he wants to focus this year on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and "making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent."

In other words, he wants to do his job as Facebook's CEO.

"This may not seem like a personal challenge on its face, but I think I'll learn more by focusing intensely on these issues than I would by doing something completely separate," Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

He added that while Facebook won't prevent all mistakes or abuse, "we currently make too many errors."

Facebook had a tough 2017. It testified before Congress about Russian election meddling using its platform and drew harsh criticism from early employees and investors about its role in the world.

But Mr Zuckerberg also has little choice but to fix Facebook's problems.

Regulators in Washington, Europe and elsewhere are expecting concrete results. And while the platform has more than 2 billion users, there is nothing to guarantee they will stay and keep using Facebook as much as they do now if they feel depressed, lied to with fake news and hoaxes and manipulated by foreign powers.

Mr Zuckerberg compared this year's challenge to the first one he did nine years ago. It wasn't so much about him back then either, but about the social platform he created.

"That first year the economy was in a deep recession and Facebook was not yet profitable. We needed to get serious about making sure Facebook had a sustainable business model. It was a serious year, and I wore a tie every day as a reminder," he wrote. "Today feels a lot like that first year."

But fixing deep-rooted, existential problems is a taller order than turning a profit.

Many of Facebook's problems are deeply rooted in how it's set up and why it's been so successful, financially and otherwise. Its secret formulas give users the content they are most likely to interact with and what's most likely to keep them coming back for more. Sometimes, that's heartfelt posts by their friends but other times it's viral fake news stories or inflammatory comments about political candidates.

Related

Facebook

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

01:41
2
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

01:41
3
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

4

Magnitude 4.5 quake rattles central New Zealand

5

New Zealand tourist dies in Thailand

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning as the deep low moves away.


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 