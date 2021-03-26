Maritime traffic jam grows to over 200 vessels outside blocked Suez Canal

A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping.

Cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Source: Associated Press / Cnes2021

One salvage expert said freeing the cargo ship, the Ever Given, could take up to a week in the best-case scenario and warned of possible structural problems on the vessel as it remains wedged.

The Ever Given, owned by the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, got wedged this week in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 6 kilometres north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

A team from Boskalis, a Dutch firm specialising in salvaging, is working with the canal authority, using tugboats and a specialised suction dredger that is trying to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the bow. Egyptian authorities have prohibited media access to the site.

An attempt today to free it failed, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the technical manager of the Ever Given. Plans are in the works to pump water from interior spaces of the vessel, and two more tugs should arrive by Sunday, the company said.

The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international assistance. The White House said it has offered to help Egypt reopen the canal.

"We are consulting with our Egyptian partners about how we can best support their efforts," press secretary Jen Psaki said.

An initial investigation showed the vessel ran aground due to strong winds and ruled out mechanical or engine failure as a cause, the company said. GAC, a global shipping and logistics company, had previously said the ship had experienced a power blackout, but it did not elaborate.

Bernhard Schulte said two canal pilots had been aboard the ship when it got stuck. Such an arrangement is customary, but the ship's captain retains ultimate authority over the vessel, according to shipping experts.

In addition to the over 200 vessels waiting near the canal, more than 100 ships were en route to the waterway, according to the data firm Refinitiv.