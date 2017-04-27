Marine Le Pen accused of plagiarising former rival's speech

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen lifted verbatim parts of a speech by a former rival in what her critics called plagiarism and her aides said was a deliberate "wink" to him to woo his conservative voters in France's presidential runoff Sunday.

Marine Le Pen. Source: Associated Press

The stolen words and casual reaction by Le Pen's team marked the latest shocking development in a French presidential campaign like no other.

Perhaps more surprisingly, there was little sign it would seriously damage Le Pen.

Polls consider her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron the front-runner in the vote, seen as a test of global populism and decisive moment for the European Union.

Le Pen borrowed from a speech delivered last month by Francois Fillon, the former Republicans party candidate, about France's important role in Europe and the world.

The subject is at the heart of Le Pen's campaign. She promises to restore French glory, pull France out of the EU and return to the franc currency.

She has denounced the effects of globalisation on the French economy and culture.

Three separate aides to Le Pen used the word "wink" to describe the extracts copied word for word from Fillon.

At no point in the speech did she cite Fillon or acknowledge the source.

Fillon and his aides have not commented on Le Pen's move, which puts his Republicans party in an awkward spot.