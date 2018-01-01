 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Marijuana legal in California from New Year's Day

share

Source:

Associated Press

The arrival of the new year in California brought with it broad legalisation of marijuana, a much-anticipated change that comes two decades after the state was the first to allow pot for medical use.

Various kinds of marijuana strains are displayed at the KindPeoples dispensary in Santa Cruz, California.

Source: Associated Press

America's most populous state joins a growing list of other states, and the nation's capital, where so-called recreational marijuana is permitted even though the federal government continues to classify pot as a controlled substance, like heroin and LSD.

Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

But finding a retail outlet to buy non-medical pot in California won't be easy, at least initially. Only about 90 businesses received state licenses to open on New Year's Day. They are concentrated in San Diego, Santa Cruz, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Palm Springs area.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the many cities where recreational pot will not be available right away because local regulations were not approved in time to start issuing city licenses needed to get state permits. 

Meanwhile, Fresno, Bakersfield and Riverside are among the communities that have adopted laws forbidding recreational marijuana sales.

For those who worked for this day, the shift offered joyful relief.

"We're thrilled," said Khalil Moutawakkil, founder of KindPeoples, which grows and sells weed in Santa Cruz. 

"We can talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of the specific regulations, but at the end of the day it's a giant step forward, and we'll have to work out the kinks as we go."

The state banned "loco-weed" in 1913, according to a history by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the pot advocacy group known as NORML. 

The first attempt to undo that by voter initiative in 1972 failed, but three years later felony possession of less than an ounce was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

In 1996, over the objections of law enforcement, President Clinton's drug czar and three former presidents, California voters approved marijuana for medicinal purposes. Twenty years later, voters approved legal recreational use and gave the state a year to write regulations for a legal market that would open in 2018.

Today, 29 states have adopted medical marijuana laws. In 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first states to legalise recreational marijuana. Since then, five more states have passed recreational marijuana laws, including Massachusetts, where retail sales are scheduled to begin in July.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

2
Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Person dies in Masterton crash

3
1 NEWS US correspondent Rebecca Wright with the latest from President Trump's America.

In angry New Year tweet Trump says Pakistan playing US for 'fools'


4
Colin Munro of the Black Caps runs a single during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Rain washes out Black Caps v Windies T20 after Colin Munro's destructive half-century

5

Smokers have new reason to kick the habit as tobacco tax increase rings in today

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.

01:21
Two people died when the light plane crashed on a dairy farm at Pouto near Dargaville in the Kaipara District.

Two people dead in microlight plane crash in Northland

The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.

Full page ad in Washington Post criticising Lorde.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues

The ads says Lorde's decision showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish State" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

00:29
Thousands had to be evacuated from Terrigal Beach, north of Sydney last night.

Watch: Revellers look on in shock as New Year's Eve fireworks display goes wrong at Aussie beach

The two technicians on board the fireworks barge were forced to dive into the water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 