Marchers use Trump's 100th day to protest climate policies

Thousands of people across the US are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.

In Washington, DC, large crowds are making their way down Pennsylvania Avenue, where they planned to encircle the White House.

Organisers say about 300 other protest marches are expected around the country.

Participants in the Peoples Climate March say they're objecting to Trump's rollback of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, among other things.

In Augusta, Maine, protesters outside the statehouse said they wanted to draw attention to the damage climate change can cause marginalized communities.